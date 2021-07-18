The latest episode of Stone Cold Steve Ausin’s Broken Skull Sessions featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has finally aired on the WWE Network and Peacock. During the interview Nash spoke about the famed Monday Night War, and names the moment he believes WWE completely shifted the tide. Hear his thoughts on the subject below.

What he told Eric Bischoff who believed they were going to put Vince McMahon out of business:

“So, we’re flying back that night, and Bischoff goes ‘We’re gonna put Vince [McMahon] out of business.” I said, ‘Dude, do you realize what happened tonight? The perception that two guys from WWE jumped ship and are going to take over your company — the people believe that. They think two guys can beat 100. No, you’re not gonna put him out of business. He’ll sit back and watch it.’ Hogan said the same thing, that’s what Vince did. Vince sat back and watched.”

Calls WrestleMania 14 the moment that WWE would take a forever lead in the Monday Night Wars:

“And I won’t forget the day in my life when Tyson came to WrestleMania [14]. Every WrestleMania match had a movie quality trailer in front of it, in case you hadn’t been watching, you were caught up. Kane was shooting fire, everybody — it was amazing. The next day I go to TV, and I just knew. You know, man, you watch something, you’re smart to the business. I walked by [Kevin] Sullivan. He said, ‘Feel that, Nash? Water got a little cold last night, hit an iceberg called WrestleMania.’ [Laughs] He knew, he knew, I knew, anybody who was smart knew that. And all of a sudden [the ratings war] was back and forth. All of sudden it was just like, ‘and the Lakers have won 33 straight.’”

