Last night’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay per view ended with a shocking appearance from top NJPW superstar and leader of the Bullet Club Jay White, who approached Kenny Omega and stared him down right as the show was going off the air. Reports came out afterwards revealing that a run-in from FinJuice is what fans missed on the broadcast, with many assuming the promotion just ran out of time. White would later hit a Blade Runner on David Finlay to further set up their title match at NJPW Resurgence.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the cutaway ending was actually what IMPACT had planned as it was supposed to feel like a cliffhanger to tease a bigger NJPW presence in IMPACT, as well as an unknown future for the Bullet Club. Both Meltzer and Alvarez agreed that the commentary team could have done a better job at selling the moment, but it was not a mistake as many fans had once believed.

