Kevin Nash doesn’t like when fans approach pro wrestlers at an airport in hopes of getting a free signature.

Big Sexy discussed this topic during a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast. The former world champion says he knows how much signed memorabilia goes for online and suggests to his listeners that no one approach him for one.

I won’t do it for an adult. I know how much those things go for. It used to be you could sign your name on then with a paint pen, [but] they got shit that they can just wipe that right off it. To me, it’s like if you’re carrying a Funko, I ain’t signing it. So don’t carry a Funko.

Nash adds that if anyone does see him at an airport it’s because he’s most likely on his way to a signing already and that he wouldn’t stiff paying customers by giving it out for free.

Yeah, you’ll see a price listing in of it. The only reason I’m at the airport is because I’m going to a signing. So your chances of getting something for free, being the reason that I’m leaving my fucking house in the first place, is about as good a chance of fucking Punk being the main event on Raw Monday when he showed up in the parking lot.

