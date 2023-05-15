WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the most outrageous locker room-clearing brawls in company history. This includes showdowns featuring Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Edge, Kane, John Cena, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, Tyson Fury, and more. Check out the full video and list below.

10. Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley

9. Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler

8. Edge & Kane

7. Randy Orton & Mark Henry

6. The Bloodline fight everyone

5. Roman Reigns & Bobby Lashley

4. Braun Strowman & Tyson Fury

3. John Cena & Brock Lesnar

2. Roman Reigns & Triple H

1. Brock Lesnar & The Undertaker