The WWE Night of Champions go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will be a taped episode.

WWE is scheduled to shoot two SmackDown episodes this Friday at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Friday’s SmackDown episode will air on a slight tape delay, then the taping for May 26 will begin.

WWE is taping the May 26 episode due to the crews needing time to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 27.

An updated listing from the arena notes that new RAW Superstar Braun Strowman will be appearing. RAW’s Matt Riddle vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is also advertised locally. Below is the current announced card for this Friday’s SmackDown:

* LA Knight and Rick Boogs vs. The Street Profits

* Grayson Waller debuts The Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown with guest AJ Styles

* Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince debut on SmackDown vs. Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes

* The Usos vs. The LWO’s Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa come face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ahead of Night of Champions title match

