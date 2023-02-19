WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from night one of WrestleMania 38.

Last year’s Show of Shows took place at AT&T Stadium in Texas and received critical acclaim from the WWE Universe. Night one in particular was very well received by fans and analysts, and now they can revisit those moments with this new video. Check out the full list below.

10. Drew McIntyre kicks out of Baron Corbin’s End of Days finisher.

9. The Miz & Logan Paul defeat The Mysterios

8. The Usos retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team titles

7. Drew McIntyre defeats Baron Corbin

6. Cody Rhodes returns

5. Charlotte Flair pins Ronda Rousey

4. The Miz betrays Logan Paul

3. Cody Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins

2. Bianca Belair wins the Raw Women’s title from Becky Lynch

1. Steve Austin defeats Kevin Owens