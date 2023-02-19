AEW has filed a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The four-year-old promotion is attempting to trademark the term “AEW Collision,” in the area of “a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video, and computer networks.” This most likely points to it being a new program for AEW.

The filing was made on February 15th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.