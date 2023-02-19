MMA legend Georges St-Pierre was in attendance for last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, where he was shown on television sitting next to combat sports journalist, Ariel Helwani.

GSP spoke with Helwani in a WWE Digital exclusive, where he would be asked if a run with WWE was ever in the cards. The former Welterweight and Middleweight UFC Champion says he would be interested in making a few appearances for The Fed, but doesn’t see himself working a full-time schedule.

I don’t know. I would never close the door to make an appearance or something like this, but to go on the road for a long time, I have other priorities, and I’m happy where I’m at. I would never say no to an appearance or something special. It would be fun.

GSP had his last fight for UFC in 2017, and retired from the sport in February of 2019. He is widely considered one of the best fighters in the history of the sport.

Check out the interview below.

