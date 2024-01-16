Kevin Von Erich makes a big trip to Israel.

The wrestling legend met with Israeli President Issac Herzog during his in-person promotion of the A24 film The Iron Claw, which tells the story about the Von Erich family. The WWE Hall of Famer also met with the families whose members were taken hostage during the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Palestine.

Kevin’s sons, former MLW tag team champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich, were set to travel with their father but their passports did not arrive in time.

Kevin Von Erich spoke with The Jerusalem Post while he was there.

The Iron Claw is in theaters now.