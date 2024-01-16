A new segment has bee announced for this Thursday’s episode of TNA IMPACT.

Nic Nemeth, the former Dolph Ziggler in WWE, will be speaking to the fans after making his surprising debut at Hard To Kill this past weekend. The “Wanted Man” confronted Moose shortly after Moose dethroned Alex Shelley to become the new company’s new world champion.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/18 TNA:

-Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz

-Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander

-Nic Nemeth will speak