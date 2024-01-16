Last night’s WWE Raw in Arkansas was headlined by Seth Rollins defeating Jinder Mahal to retain the world heavyweight championship. Unfortunately for The Visionary, it appeared that he tweaked his knee after hitting a lionsault. PW Torch later reported that Rollins was legitimately injured on the spot.

Fightful Select has since confirmed the Torch’s report, adding that WWE will know more about Rollins after tests are done this Wednesday. They also released several other notes, which you can check out below.

-There was never a consideration for Jinder Mahal win the world title, nor was a Damian Priest cash-in on Raw considered.

-Several wrestlers battled crazy travel to get to Raw as there was a massive storm.

-No word yet on if the set for Raw last night is permanent or was just for this week.

-Cody Rhodes is now the front-runner to win the 2024 Royal Rumble according to BetONline.Ag. He surpassed GUNTHER to take that spot. The Rumble favorites are now CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Randy Orton, LA Knight, The Rock, Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso.