Triple H is a proud papa.

The WWE legend and current Chief Content Officer for the company took to social media to heap praise on his talent, staff, and crew for the job they did on last night’s Raw in Arkansas. The Game reveals that due to severe weather the entire Raw set had to be redesigned in less than 24 hours, adding that everyone’s travel to Arkansas was extremely difficult but they got it done.

I can’t say enough about the amazing job our talent, crew and staff did these last few days. Through winter storms, blizzards and incredibly tough travel, they did what needed to be done to put on a show for the @WWEUniverse… which included completely redesigning #WWERaw on less than 24 hours’ notice. They really are the best in the business. To put it simply, I couldn’t be more proud or grateful.

Raw featured Seth Rollins successfully defending the world heavyweight title against Jinder Mahal in the main event, as well as the current reigning Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER announcing that he will be competing in the 2024 Royal Rumble. If you missed the show you can check out our recap here.