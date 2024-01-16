Powerhouse Hobbs reflects on his recent matchup against Sting.

The former TNT Champion battled The Icon and Darby Allin alongside Konosuke Takeshita in the main event of last Wednesday’s Dynamite. Despite the loss, Hobbs is incredibly grateful he got to wrestle Sting, which is what he told The Sporting Tribune in a recent interview.

I have so many childhood memories of Sting, but actually being in the ring with him. Him trusting me, me trusting him, and having a hell of a tornado tag match, teaming with Takeshita against Darby and Sting. Having Ric Flair in the mix. Main event match on TV. If you would have asked me two years ago, come on.

He does tell Sting to watch out as he plans on getting some payback in the future.

I’m good. Sting better watch out. I know he’s retiring March 3rd, so payback could still come.

