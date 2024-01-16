Good news for Chelsea Green.

The WWE star and former women’s tag team champion announced on social media that she has finally obtained her United States green card after 8 years. In that time she has worked for five wrestling companies, including WWE, TNA (Impact), ROH, Lucha Underground, NWA, and even competed at the All In event that eventually led to AEW.

She writes, “Only my fellow expats understand the stress of the immigration system…

I am so relieved to say after 8 years, 5 pro wrestling companies & 4 visas, I finally have my green card!”

— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 16, 2024

Green has been tagging with Piper Niven. The two were in action on last night’s edition of WWE Raw from Arkansas.