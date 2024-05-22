Next week’s WWE NXT show is shaping up to be a good one.

During this week’s episode, multiple matches, segments and an appearance were announced for next Tuesday night’s show.

On tap for the 5/28 episode of WWE NXT is the following:

* WWE NXT Women’s North American Title Qualifier: Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan

* WWE NXT Women’s North American Title Qualifier: Tatum Paxley vs. Michin

* Je’Von Evans & Trick Williams vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang w/ Joe Coffey)

* Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osbourne

* Sexyy Red set to appear

* Roxanne Perez learns who she will face for the NXT Women’s Championship at WWE NXT Battleground

