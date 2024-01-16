The viewership numbers are in for the January 12th edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to Jed I. Goodman the program drew 396,000 viewers, a decrease from the January 5th episode that drew 406,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also down from the previous Friday.

Rampage featured Eddie Kingston battling Wheeler Yuta in the main event, with the Mad King’s AEW Continental Crown Championship on the line. It also saw top superstar Swerve Strickland battle Matt Sydal.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.