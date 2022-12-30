KiLynn King feels like she’s finally getting serious recognition from AEW.

The women’s division star spoke about this subject during her latest appearance on the Putting You Over podcast. King states that AEW has always treated her right, but after a brief hiatus they started treating her like a star rather than an extra. Highlights can be found below.

Says AEW started treating her like a bigger name on the roster:

I have to say, the way I was talked to and the way I was treated [when I came back to AEW after taking a break from the company] — not that I was talked to any kind of way before but, the professionalism in the way I was talked to was completely different compared — I wasn’t an extra anymore. The way I was spoken to was very, very different. I was spoken to like a bigger name I guess is the way to put it and that feeling, that change was such an amazing payoff.

Feels like all of her hard work is paying off:

It was like, okay, I made the right decision. It wasn’t easy, but I got some respect for it and people are realizing that, hey, I’m not here to be a jobber. I made a lot of sacrifice because I wanna be a big name and so that’s kind of been the journey this past year and making those decisions to hopefully take my brand and my name to that next level.

