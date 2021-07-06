During a recent episode of Feel The Power, Kofi Kingston spoke on being by himself on Raw when Xavier Woods went down with an injury. Here’s what he had to say:

We just had an episode of Raw where Woods is out and obviously E is not there and I had to be there the entire day by myself. I texted you guys like 59 minutes into the day like ‘I can’t do it. I don’t know if I’m gonna make it.’ We still had like seven hours left before we had to go home. I don’t know how you do it, E. Ordinarily, I may not see Woods until four of five o’clock, but I know he’s in the building and that I’m gonna see him. The anxiety in my mind, I just go outside and pace. Don’t ever draft me to a show by myself, I will not make it. You have shown a new level of strength, E. You are physically strong, but knowing what you go through on the daily, bruh, I’m impressed.

