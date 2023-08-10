Kofi Kingston gives his thoughts Seth Rollins.

The New Day member recently joined The Bump to discuss the work of the Visionary, where he praised him for being an excellent worker and locker room leader backstage.

I think the captain is doing a fantastic job, number one as a leader, as a locker room leader over the years. He’s somebody that has always had amazing matches, but has always been kind of like a pioneer in this industry. He’s kind of risen up through the ranks against a lot of odds. Now he’s at the top, so a lot of respect for him in that sense. We call him the captain for a reason. He’s always willing to put the company on his back and put the industry on his back and represent to the highest capacity.

The former world champion later says that Rollins has a huge target on his back, as he himself plans on pursuing that title at some point.

So always a lot of respect there. But having said that, everybody wants a taste of that gold. I think he understands that. Being at the top, you always have a target on your back. So I don’t think he would be mad or anything if myself or Woods decided to pursue that gold. Becoming the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, we’re real greedy. When it comes to gold, we want to hold all the titles. I’m talking about WWE Title, World Heavyweight Title, the Women’s Title, the Women’s Tag Titles. We want all the titles. 24/7 title. We want them all. We’re really greedy when it comes to accolades and gold and things of that nature. So yeah, I think Seth knows he’s got the big target on his back.

Elsewhere on The Bump, Kingston spoke about the New Day coming back to WWE after being gone for several months. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)