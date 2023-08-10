Austin Theory is eyeballing his next marquee matchup.

The current reigning United States Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the Babyfaces Podcast, where he named the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns as the next man he hopes to step into the ring, joking that the new era will be referred to as Tribal Theory.

For me, I would say my next one (big opponent), Roman Reigns. That’s definitely the next person I’d love to be in the ring with. Yeah, I mean, you know, we gotta get ready for Tribal Theory. So… (he laughed)

Later, Theory would be asked about his victory over John Cena at this year’s WrestleMania 39. Theory reveals what Cena told him afterward.

Post-match, it was a really cool moment (between John Cena & myself). He just told me to enjoy this day and enjoy this moment and literally, there was no stress that day, whatsoever. I wasn’t nervous. I was just — everything that prepared me for that moment, everything that I had to go out there and perform, I felt like I had it and that was something really cool but something that John says that you could say a lot of people say but it’s so true is just not being afraid to fail and betting on yourself and just going for it and a lot of times, that’s what holds a lot of us back from things is us just worried about this or that and it might not even be you. You might believe in yourself and just because one person has an opinion, it bothers you and it sets you off and that’s the biggest thing. It’s just don’t be afraid to fail. It’s gonna be a ride. It’s gonna go up, it’s gonna go down but, just continuing to press forward.

The U.S. Champ will be defending his title next against Santos Escobar on this Friday’s edition of SmackDown.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)