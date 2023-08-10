Jimmy Hart weighs in on Paul Heyman calling himself the greatest manager of all time.

The Mouth of the South spoke on this topic during a recent interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he complimented the Wiseman for catching so much attention with his comments, which occurred on ESPN’s First Take. Hart also gives his thoughts on Heyman mentioning that Bobby “The Brain” Heenan was dead and unable to prove himself anymore.

I’m just telling you how I really feel (there are plenty of managers that were better than I was). The guy that hosts the thing, Stephen A. Smith, he said, ‘Heyman, I’d like to be a manager like you’ and he said, ‘You can’t. I’m the GOAT.’ He said, ‘Well what about Bobby Heenan?’ And he said, ‘Ah, screw Bobby Heenan.’ Then Heyman went, ‘And Jimmy Hart, he’s still alive. The Lord hasn’t answered my prayers yet’ (Hart laughed). I went, ‘Oh my God.’ But it’s okay, it is what it is. I still love Paul, he’s the greatest… This day in time, you gotta be so careful what you say, so you don’t get any feedback from anybody going, hey, you wished another guy was dead.

Later in the interview Hart mentions that he would love to manage Pretty Deadly in WWE because they are big and colorful, which are traits from his era of wrestling.

Oh my God, there’s a new team that just came in with them (WWE). One of the kids got his shoulder hurt. He was formerly with NXT, and I wish I could think of their name. Deadly something right now — yeah, Pretty Deadly. I like those kids. You know why? Because they kind of remind me of my era. They talk big, they get knocked around but they’re colorful and they’re not real, real, big giant guys. I like them. I think they can really draw some big money. If I had the chance to do it again, that’s who I’d like to be with. Absolutely (the way they dress is a throwback) and that’s what I like about them. I remember when I was on tour with Dick Clark, people would always ask me, ‘Jimmy, you looked so colorful when you were in WWE.’ The reason why is because Dick Clark sat down with me and the Beach Boys and everybody else on our first tour and he said, ‘Look, remember this, we’re here in front of an audience. Give them their money’s worth. If you dress like the audience, one day you’re gonna wind up sitting in the audience.’ Meaning, be colorful, give the people their money’s worth. Don’t come dressed how they are.

