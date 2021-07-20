Konnan discussed a wide range of topics on his Keepin It 100% podcast including NXT’s Santos Escobar as well as Proud and Powerful. Here are the highlights:

Santos Escobar:

“Let me tell you a great story about Santos Escobar. When I debuted in Mexico, my very first match in Mexico City was with his dad, Fantasma. I’ve known Santos Escobar since he was 8 years old. His dad used to take him to the gym. He used to tell him, ‘If you want to be big and strong like Konnan, you have to eat all your food.’ This is somebody that I knew from when he was a little kid. He was in CMLL. He had been there his whole career. He was stuck in the mid-card. They weren’t doing anything with him. I called him and said, ‘Why don’t you come to AAA? I know I can do something with you. I know I can make you a big star.’ He came over to AAA. We made him our top heel. Now he’s in WWE, and I’m so proud of him.”

Working with Santana and Ortiz in AEW:

“There are a couple guys in this business I consider my Lucha sons like them (Santana and Ortiz), Pentagon, and Phoenix. Let me just put it to you this way. There’s still more to be seen in the FTR-Santana/Oriz-Tully/Konnan thing. Just stay tuned.”

