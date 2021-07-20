Michael Cole spoke with Pat McAfee on Monday’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the longtime WWE announcer made it known that he thinks John Cena is the GOAT.

“Of course the moment at the end (of the Roman Reigns vs Edge match), it was a really emotional moment for me. John and I have been through so much in our career together. We really both broke through at about the same time. I was here a few years prior to John. Many times over the years, people have said Jim Ross had Stone Cold Steve Austin, Michael Cole had John Cena, and it’s true. I believe John is the greatest of all time. I have no doubt in my mind that that man is the greatest sports entertainer because he did it longer than anyone at the level that he was at as a 16 time World Champion. To see the emotion that he had, the smile on his face, and the high-fiving everyone, to see how excited he was to be in that atmosphere, I just reacted like a little boy again. I was Sean Coulthard, not Michael Cole, who was watching this product as a 10 year old kid and marking out for Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund, and those guys. That’s who I was again.

The reaction was legitimate. I think that’s why you and I work Pat. It’s real. Nothing is rehearsed. It’s just you and I being two cool guys hanging out. That Cena stuff, I’ll tell you, I’ve been in cars and buses with John Cena for a decade. That man is the salt of the earth. I’ve learned so much about this business from him. To see him come back like that, it was a legitimate mark out moment for me. It really was, and I don’t have many of those in my career anymore, but that really was one.”