While speaking on “Keepin’ It 100,” Konnan praised WWE stars Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar for their recent backstage segment on SmackDown.

This was last week when Escobar expressed his respect for Mysterio. On this week’s show, Escobar defended Mysterio from the comments made by Dominik Mysterio and teased wrestling Dom as his babyface continues.

“”That just shows when you know how to act, you’re going to get over. He was a guy that I could see by his discipline, by how fast he learned, by when I told him to get in shape he didn’t give me excuses he did it, and he was easy to deal with, easy to work with, and back then I already knew he was going to be a star,” Konnan said. “I’m so happy to see his growth and I’m so happy he’s doing something with Rey. Because, like every luchador, Rey is a god to them, so he does respect Rey a lot.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc