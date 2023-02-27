Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast, including Scott Steiner’s run with WWE in 2003.

When WWE first brought in him in 2002, Steiner was quickly put in a title program with then-World Champion Triple H.

“Yeah, he wasn’t, Scotty wasn’t healthy to the level that he could go out and be the athlete that he was coming out of Michigan. His body was taking a toll and a lot of those big muscle guys have that issue and I just think Scotty wasn’t healthy … His injuries and culmination of injuries simply did not allow him to have his normal, back-in-the-day, athletic match. Plus, he was getting older.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc