On the latest episode of the Keeping It 100, Konnan discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WCW/TNA wrestler talked about how he thinks WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY hasn’t been an interesting character following her championship win.

“She has no charisma, and I am into her storyline now, well I was into it because she just cashed in that Money In The Bank thing. But they are separating her and Bayley and it’s kind of funny how her and Bayley were going back and forth and doing one-upmanship, but yeah, she’s not an interesting character whatsoever. She hasn’t been interesting to me on viewing that show, period.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc