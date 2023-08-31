MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on YouTube and FITE.tvV at 8pm ET. MLW issued the following:

MLW FUSION featuring the final stop to Fury Road on FITE+, streaming Thursday at 8pm ET on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE+, Friday on beIN XTRA and Saturday on Cable TV’s beIN SPORTS (find a provider).

As the final countdown to Alex Kane and Willie Mack’s World Heavyweight Championship mega-bout this Sunday at Fury Road on FITE+ draws near, MLW goes all access with an inside look at the lives of both men as they prepare for their date with destiny.

Living the high life as Don King’s newest fighter (and champion), Alex Kane mixes business and pleasure in the lead-up to his September 3 title defense at Fury Road on FITE+ by training at the world famous Big Bear gym in California and dining at his favorite spots in private.

Willie Mack meanwhile, channels his past struggles in and outside the ring as motivation to knock off Bomaye’s captain and become a champion truly for the people.

Go in depth as Alex Kane and Willie Mack spotlight their contrasting personalities and prepare to put everything on the line to walk away with the World Heavyweight Championship this Sunday at Fury Road on FITE+!

Plus, witness the key matches and moments that lead to Alex Kane and Willie Mack’s showdown at Fury Road as Kane dethrones Hammerstone end his record setting reign as World Heavyweight Champion and Chocolate Thunder throws down with top contenders John Hennigan and Lio Rush in an championship eliminator.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports, YouTube and FITE and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on FITE+.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.