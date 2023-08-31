Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Saraya’s big win at AEW All In, his past comments about Edge potentially going to AEW, and more. Here are the highlights:

Saraya winning the AEW Women’s World Title:

“Oh, man. I’m glad she went out and pulled it off. That’s I’m sure that’s a destiny that she was looking to fulfill something that she could totally look back and say I did that. I made my comeback. I accomplished my goal. So for Saraya going out and doing it, boom, my sister went out there and handled her business, and I’m just a brother from the hood. I got in trouble when she said that. Can you tell the story backstage? I will tell you. We’ll tell it one day.”

On clarifying his stance on Edge potentially going to AEW:

“My quote was his responsibility is up with WWE. He ain’t going back. And if somebody’s there waiting to give you free money to do nothing, you might go pick the checkup. That’s it. That’s what I said. Mercedes Mone. Same thing, man. She has no obligations other than to pick up a bag right now, wherever that bag may be. So her being in RW said it long ago, you know. That did say that. I didn’t think Mone may fit in. But after Mone has done what she’s done, going to Japan, doing other things, and then making her way back, she’s not in WWE. Why not go there if that’s the place to be? You know you’re going to end up. That’s the way I look at it. I’m looking for, you know, a company like WWE and Impact. New Japan Pro Wrestling, where these guys can go and get paid. That’s really what it’s all about. That’s really what it’s all about when it comes to talent.”

