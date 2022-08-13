Kris Statlander took to Instagram recently and provided another update following her injury announcement on Dynamite.

The AEW women’s division star revealed that she did indeed tear her ACL, and will require surgery in the future. Statlander previously missed 10 months of action between 2020 and 2021 due to an ACL tear. However, the extent of this injury is not known so we cannot confirm how much time she will miss this go around.

Along with her video she added the following caption: “Going slightly off program here but the main focus now is maintaining as much strength as possible to lessen post op atrophy. If you want to yell at me for pushing my self while injured remember it’s free to mind your business. I’m taking extra precautions to make sure I’m stable through all movements, using lighter weights with every rep controlled, making sure I don’t reach any uncomfortable ROM or recreate any pain. Most will take a time like this to lose sight of their goals, and I’m sure I’ll reflect on what could’ve been had I not been injured. But I know my moment in my wrestling career will come, not yet, but soon. I’ll come back stronger than before just like last time. It’s not a setback unless you allow it to be.”

See her post below.