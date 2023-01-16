Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed why he decided it was time for him to leave WWE and why his move to ECW felt like a demotion. Angle departed in 2006 and joined TNA Wrestling.

“Not that ECW wasn’t a big hit, it really was, it was huge, but I felt like I was getting demoted. Here I am the best technical wrestler in the company and they want me to join ECW instead of WWE Raw or SmackDown, I felt like wow, am I going to start carrying a chair or a kendo stick in my hand?” “I was afraid the fans would not accept me because I was just a technical wrestler, they used a lot of weapons in ECW and I thought it wasn’t the right fit for me. Vince really thought it was. I didn’t stay there long, I left the company immediately after that so I didn’t really get to see how it played out unfortunately but I had a lot of problems going on at that time. I decided to leave almost a month after ECW even started.”

