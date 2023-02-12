Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave his thoughts on reports of John Cena wrestling Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

“I know John Cena is trying to get back at it, and Austin Theory would be a great match for him. He’d be great, great competition. He’d be a great, great test for John Cena, considering he’s an in-ring general.”

Cena’s last WrestleMania match happened in 2020 when he lost to Bray Wyatt in the cinematic Firefly Fun House match. His last match happened on the December 30 edition of SmackDown where he won a tag bout with Kevin Owens over Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc