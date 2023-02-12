Liv Morgan was the most recent guest on the Out of Character podcast where she spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, she revealed she paid big money for her WWE Royal Rumble gear. The reason for that is due to her going to a different company to make her gear which was triple the cost of what she would normally pay.

“I paid 4k. But that was with rush and overnight delivery. I’d [usually] pay anywhere between three to five hundred for gear … But the gear’s beautiful and immaculate, and I’d pay it again to have the same gear.” “They do Megan Thee Stallion’s tour costumes or Hayley Bieber’s Halloween costumes,” Morgan said. “They do just a lot of costumes for musicians, essentially. We got introduced to them by Lana [CJ Perry], and Nattie [Natalya] uses them, so I knew about them, but they are like triple the price of what we would normally pay.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc