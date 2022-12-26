Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he feels has the best mind for the wrestling business:

“For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.” “In the past, I would say somebody like Hulk Hogan who was able to bring the fans in at a time when wrestling was not so hot. Hulkamania actually made wrestling so much bigger. He has a great mind for the business as well. I worked with Hulk Hogan, and he definitely is well educated in the wrestling aspect.”

