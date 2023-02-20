Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked highly about Cody Rhodes and his spot in WWE after winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble match to earn the right to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 39.

“He is a huge star,” Angle said. “He’s main-eventing WrestleMania this year. Why? Because he’s a big star. That kid was a star since the day he got in here. He’s Dusty Rhodes’ son. Okay, he’s the American Dream’s son … He was destined to become one of the greatest and I’m not surprised by any means he’s at the level he is right now.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc