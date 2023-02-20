WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes made an appearance on Real Radio Monsters to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Hayes discussed his journey to the company where he has found a lot of success in. He recalled being put on TV just months after joining WWE.

“Yeah they threw me in the deep end. I had time on the indies so I came prepared I was scouted as like somebody who was you know ‘Hey you’re one of the best out right now let’s bring you in’ along with this class of stud athletes.”

Hayes revealed that he was a big fan of Edge growing up. He even got a special text message from the WWE Hall of Famer.

“He slid me a message one time, it was like, ‘Keep crushing it, dude.'”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc