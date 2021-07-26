During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke on his reaction to winning an Olympic gold medal. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m going to Disneyworld! I was so excited. It was my lifelong dream and everything I wanted to do. It’s the only

thing I wanted to do, and I set my sights on that from when I was a little kid, and to finally accomplish it 20 years later, it was a huge deal for me. It’s everything I wanted in my life. I said in the NBC interview at the Olympics, ‘If I die tonight, I’d be the happiest man in the world.’ I meant that. I really did. I felt like I could rest now because I did everything I wanted to do.

Credit: The Kurt Angle Show. H/T 411Mania.