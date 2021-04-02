During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke on how his relationship changed with Vince McMahon over time. Here’s what he had to say:

Vince connects with the guys that are making him the most money. When you’re the top guy and world champion, you get access to his phone number. You can call whenever you want, and he’ll answer. He will call you whenever he wants and you have to answer. It goes both ways, but once you get to that level, you’re involved with Vince. That’s when you build a great relationship with him.

Credit: The Kurt Angle Show. H/T 411Mania.