Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed a conversation he had with Ric Flair back in 1996 where the legendary pro wrestler recommended signing with the WWE instead of WCW.

“Oh God, Ric brings it up all the time (he laughs). He actually rubs it in my face, ‘Hey, I saved your career by going to WWF instead of WCW, but Ric was right. I think if I went to WCW, they probably wouldn’t have utilized me like WWE did. I’m very grateful for Ric’s advice.

He directed me in the right direction. He’s a wrestler that’s not selfish. He’s very giving. He’s always been like that. Ric’s never been political. He’s really a good guy, and he’s going to give the right advice all the time.”