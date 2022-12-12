Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, he talked about how he’s feeling today after his knee surgery that he had earlier this year.

“It’s six and a half months from the surgery, and I’m almost fully recovered. It usually takes 9 to 12 months, but I’m there. I’m really happy. My legs are stronger now than they were before surgery. They don’t want me to run yet. Probably in another month or two, I’ll start running again, but I’m not allowed to run very far. I can’t run more than two miles.”

