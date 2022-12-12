Five matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

Elevation will feature six-man action with Ari Daivari and The Varsity Athletes taking on Chaos Project and Brandon Cutler, plus matches with Emi Sakura, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, among others.

These Elevation matches were taped last Wednesday from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX, along with the matches that aired on Saturday’s special episode. You can click here for spoilers.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee

* Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen

* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Zack Clayton and Zane Valero

* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Warren Johnson and Zach Mason

* Ari Daivari, Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Brandon Cutler, Luther and Serpentico

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

