Kurt Angle talked about the Elimination Chamber match at the 2006 New Year’s Revolution PPV during his latest podcast, Kurt Angle Show, at AdFreeShows.com.

He lost a game of Paper, Rock, Scissors and that’s how he got out of the match so early.

“The reason I got eliminated early was because I won Paper, Rock, Scissors. John Cena was the champion and he was going to retain the title at the Elimination Chamber, so the other 5 of us wanted to get eliminated early. They didn’t want to last the whole match because they weren’t going to win. I won Paper, Rock, Scissors so I got eliminated first. That doesn’t happen very often but we did it that night,” Kurt laughed.

