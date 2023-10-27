Kurt Angle recently got some ‘extreme muscle therapy’ from Dr. Beau Hightower, and during his session, that is on YouTube, he shared his favorite opponents from his WWE career.

“I really loved working with ‘Stone Cold’ and The Rock. They were exciting and they were just so good on the microphone. They were my biggest accomplishments…Those guys were the biggest names. Don’t get me wrong — also, when I had the opportunity to wrestle Hulk Hogan, that was incredible.”

He continued, acknowledging other great opponents:

“Brock Lesnar was a great one. We had a lot of great matches. Chris Benoit was another great one. Eddie Guerrero, Shawn Michaels — those guys were the best. Rey Mysterio was another great one. I really enjoyed being with him.”

