Becky Lynch officially bids farewell to the NXT Era, passing the torch to fellow Irish lass, Lyra Valkyria.

Following her loss of the NXT Women’s Championship to Valkyria on the first night of NXT Halloween Havoc, Lynch expressed her sentiments on Instagram, writing:

“The NbeXT era has come to an end. I am immensely proud of my run as NXT womens champion. From getting to step in the ring with some of the finest up and comers to open challenges on Raw and being a catalyst for highlighting the wealth of hungry talent we have on our roster. @real_valkyria is the real deal and will be a star for years to come. The future is in good hands.”

You can check out Lynch’s post here.

Having achieved nearly every milestone in WWE, Becky Lynch secured the NXT Women’s Championship just last month. Over the past few weeks, she juggled responsibilities on both Raw and NXT, injecting new life into the women’s divisions on both brands and providing opportunities for emerging female Superstars to step up through her open challenges.