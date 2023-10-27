Jeff Jarrett discussed IMPACT Wrestling’s rebranding back to TNA during the latest edition of his My World podcast.

During the show, he also suggested the rebranding potentially incorporating the name change into a storyline, as well as his emotional connection with the promotion, having been TNA’s original founder alongside his father. Here are the highlights:

On potentially incorporating the name change into a storyline:

“I think you could have done a hell of a storyline out of this, and really got the current watchers of AXS, or Impact Wrestling. Because you got to do social media changes. The rebranding — boy oh boy. It’s so much easier said than done. It is a full lift. So I’m optimistic and it sounds like they have until January to kind of complete the thing. I just hope if they haven’t, that they kind of get into a storyline to bring the people along. Because I think it’s a real authentic story, and people can be brought along in the story with it…”

On his connection with TNA:

“[Karen said], ‘What are your thoughts?’ I said, ‘Well, for me to sit here and say that I’m not emotionally tied to that; when you put your own money up and see it go from a dream to a reality, I will forever be somewhat emotionally tied to it. But I wish Scott and the team nothing but the best and I hope they take it to heights that it’s never been before.’”

