When asked about his favorite manager of all time on a recent episode of Everybody’s Got A Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase mentioned several managers and the qualities he admired in them:

DiBiase expressed great admiration for Bobby Heenan and Jimmy Hart, particularly acknowledging Heenan’s versatility and microphone skills, describing him as someone who could excel in various aspects of managing.

“Do you mean just in general a manager, or somebody who managed me? Well, Bobby Heenan. Bobby Heenan could do it all. And you give him a microphone, and you just let him go. He was really good, in my opinion. And of course, Jimmy Hart. Jimmy Hart was a good manager.”

Segueing on to those that managed him, DiBiase discussed Sherri’s time as his manager.

And of course for a while, I had Sherri. And let me tell you something: Sherri was good. It’s kind of like, if I was going to have somebody as a manager I would rather have somebody who I had to grab and kind of pull back in instead of, ‘You got to do more.’ With Sherri, it was, ‘Whoa whoa, whoa whoa.’ You want to make the special moment special, and if you do too much you kind of blow it. But again, as a manager, she did really well. She worked very well with me and she got plenty of heat.”

Regarding his chemistry with Sherri, he affirmed that they worked well together, and shared that he really admired her toughness.

“Oh, exactly. I mean and listen, and when she was before — Oh, gosh, I knew Sherri way, way back when I was first starting. I mean, I remember she was down when she was in Baton Rouge and I can’t remember — obviously, when I first met her and I can’t even remember if she was seeing one of the guys or whatever. But I just recognized a toughness in her. I mean Sherri, I’ll be honest with you. She wouldn’t take crap off anybody. She’d stand up right up to one of the guys if they went the wrong way with her. So. And I always admired that, you know, ‘Good for you.’”

