Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about being shocked to see Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin be released by WWE. Here are the highlights:

On WWE talent releases:

“I told Shelton [Benjamin], good luck in your future endeavors. And he just said, ‘Thanks, brother.’ But I was really shocked to see that. Yeah, especially Dolph. You know what? He’s contributed to the business for the last 12 years. It’s nothing short of amazing. But also, Shelton. Shelton is so incredible in that ring. I’m just surprised that they were let go. But I understand, you know, it’s business. Business is business. And that’s how it’s going to happen.”

On Elias being cut:

“I loved the whole guitar gimmick. It was awesome.”

