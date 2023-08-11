Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer looked back on wrestling Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at SummerSlam 2003. Here are the highlights:

On not headlining SummerSlam 2003:

“That was a hard pill to swallow, but I do understand; I mean, Brock and I, the main event at WrestleMania, and not only that, but you have a hell in a cell match, having a hell in a cell match in the middle of the show, then you have to tear down the cage, and it’s just a pain in the ass. So you wanna do it at the very end and set it up and just, you know, and then you can tear it down. You could take as long as you want to tear it down afterward. So I believe that’s the reason why they had the hell in the cell last.”

On his 2003 run:

“I thought 2003 was a really good year for me, but it was also a year where I got injured a couple of times, with my neck. one was right before WrestleMania, and one was at the end of the year in November. So, you know, a good four months of my career was shot. I didn’t wrestle four months of that or 12 months during that year. So it wasn’t my best year. I mean, I won two world titles, but I wouldn’t call it my best-performing year. I think that 2006 and 2005 might’ve been better.”

On Brock Lesnar as a heel:

“I actually think Brock was better as a heel. He’s a big giant individual. He’s explosive. He has this mean demeanor about him and, just his look, I think, you know, he looks at him, he looks like a German soldier. Okay. He does; he’s what Hitler imagined, that every human being should look like this person right here. Brock Lesnar, tall, blonde, blue eyes. This was, you know, exactly, you know, a buzz call. He’s a beast. He’s a freak of nature. And that’s Brock Lesnar.”

On whether he prefers his match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2003 or WrestleMania 19:

“I enjoyed ’em both equally as much. That is tough. I think that, um, I still liked WrestleMania and, and you know what, I’m, I’m not gonna lie to you. I don’t remember a lot of WrestleMania ’cause my neck was broken, and I knew I hadn’t had surgery, and I was really stressed out about being in that ring. But for some reason, when I watch it over, I just like WrestleMania better.”

