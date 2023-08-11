NJPW issued the following press release announcing a new tag team matchup for the August 19th All-Star Junior Festival. BUSHI will be teaming with Shun Skywalker to take on YOH and Matt Sydal. Details below.

Unique is certainly a word to describe the All star Junior Festival, as matches and teams that few would think a reality appear before our eyes. That describes the latest addition to the lineup. BUSHI and Shun Skywalker will make some strange masked bedfellows as they face YOH and Matt Sydal on August 19 in the 2300 Arena. Can Skywalker, not known for playing nicely with others, co-exist with BUSHI in the face of highly credentialled opposition?

NJPW All Star Junior Festival USA will take place on Saturday, August 19 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets are still available, and the event will air live as a pay-per-view on NJPW World. Below is the updated card:

-Three-Way Tag Team Ladder Match for the Philly Cheesesteak Cup

DOUKI and Low Rider vs. GCW World Champion Blake Christian and Master Wato vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero

-GCW Tag Team Champions Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver vs. El Desperado and MAO

-BUSHI & Shun Skywalker vs. YOH & Matt Sydal

-Others in action will be IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Clark Connors, TJP, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Robbie Eagles, Mike Bailey, Dragon Kid, and more