GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their No Signal in the Hills 3 event tonight at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California. The show is set to air at 11 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:
Four Way Match: Maki Itoh vs. Allie Katch vs. Steph De Lander vs. Masha Slamovich
Jacob Fatu vs. Effy
Lil Cholo & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Unguided 2.0 (Bodhi Young Prodigy, Damian Drake & Matt Vandagriff)
Gringo Loco vs. Mance Warner
Jack Cartwheel vs. Leon Slater
Nick Gage vs. Johnny Game Changer (John Hennigan)
Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)
GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. Chris Bey