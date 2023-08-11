GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their No Signal in the Hills 3 event tonight at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California. The show is set to air at 11 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

Four Way Match: Maki Itoh vs. Allie Katch vs. Steph De Lander vs. Masha Slamovich

Jacob Fatu vs. Effy

Lil Cholo & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Unguided 2.0 (Bodhi Young Prodigy, Damian Drake & Matt Vandagriff)

Gringo Loco vs. Mance Warner

Jack Cartwheel vs. Leon Slater

Nick Gage vs. Johnny Game Changer (John Hennigan)

Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. Chris Bey