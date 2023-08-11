NJPW issued the following press release announcing a new matchup for the August 20th Multiverse United 2 event, which is being held in conjunction with IMPACT Wrestling.

Frankie Kazarian, BUSHI, Kevin Knight, Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, Mao, and El Desperado will all be competing in a Scramble match. Details are below.

Multiverse United 2 continues to look loaded, and has yet another wild match added to the lineup. With MU2 taking place less than 24 hours removed from All Star Junior Festival 2023, it makes sense for the junior heavyweights to be leveraged in all star weekend, and that means an insane seven man scramble that will highlight the best of both the Japanese junior heavyweights and IMPACT’s X Division. Who comes out on top when BUSHI, El Desperado, MAO, Rich Swann, Chris Sabin Kevin Knight and Kazarian are all in the mix? find out next Sunday!

The Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, August 20 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will air live on FITE, and tickets are still available. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Impact World Champion Alex Shelley (c)

Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush and Trey Miguel vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey

Frankie Kazarian vs. Kevin Knight vs. Chris Sabin vs. BUSHI vs. Rich Swann vs. Mao vs. El Desperado Scramble Match